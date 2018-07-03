Didn’t See Murder: 2nd Witness Admits That He Lied When Naming C-Murder As Teen’s Killer

Image via Skip Bolen/WireImage/Getty

Second Witness Against C-Murder Recants Testimony

What a helluva time this has been for Corey Miller aka C-Murder to be alive. Master P’s younger brother already had one witness recant his story after testifying against him back in 2003.

Today, according to NOLA, a second witness in the case has come forward to admit that he also lied when pointing out Miller as the shooter who killed 16-year-old Steven Thomas.

36-year-old Darnell Jordan says now that he feared the detectives from Jefferson Parish and was tricked into identifying C-Murder.

“I am certain that Corey Miller did not shoot Steve Thomas,” Jordan said in a hand-written letter filed with the 24th Judicial District Court Monday (July 2).

The first witness, Kenneth Jordan (no relation to the second witness) also accused the cops of forcing him to name C-Murder.

“Once everything broke last week, Darnell Jordan, the only other alleged eyewitness put on by the state, came forward and said he wanted to break his silence,” said Paul Barker, Miller’s defense attorney.

Looks like Romeo’s uncle Corey just might be coming home for real. After all this time…