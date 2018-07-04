R.I.P.: Tina Turner’s Eldest Son Craig Takes His Own Life At Age 59

Tina Turner’s oldest son, Craig Turner, has passed away today. He was 59 years old.

According to People, a spokesperson for the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirms that Craig was pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m. after being found in his Studio City with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tina gave birth to Craig at age 18. He was fathered by saxophonist Raymond Hill, who performed alongside Ike Turner in his band Kings of Rythm, and was adopted by Ike in 1962 when he and Tina married.

Our thoughts are with Tina and her remaining children during what we’re sure is a difficult time for the family.

Getty