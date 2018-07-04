Pay Up: French Montana Ordered To Pay Waka Flocka’s Mom Deb Antney $2 Million For Old Management Deals

French Montana Ordered To Pay Deb Antney $2 Million

Man, everybody’s out here just owing people $2 million over old business deals…

It looks like newly minted American citizen French Montana will have to settle some old debts with his former manager Deb Antney.

You know Deb from Growing Up Hip Hop, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, and helping break artists like Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, and her son Waka Flocka. Apparently, she lended the same services to French Montana early in his rap career. However, French chose to go around her for certain deals to cut her out of the cash…but you know how contracts go.

According to Page Six, Deb’s company Mizay Entertainment filed a lawsuit against French for $1,864,012.50. French never replied to the suit, so it was an automatic win for Antney. To top it all off, Deb was awarded an additional $135,140.91 in interest, bringing her grand total to $1,999,153.41. We’ll go ahead and round that to an even $2 million.

SMH. Well, if Deb is anything like Dame…French may want to cough up that cash ASAP.