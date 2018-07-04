Race Matters: Diddy Defends The CEO Of Revolt Amid Racism Allegations From A Former Employee

Diddy Is Defending The CEO Of Revolt After Racism Allegations

It looks like Diddy is standing by the CEO of his Revolt television network, Roma Khanna, even after claims of racist behavior by a former staff member.

According to a letter sent to the Revolt board by the ex-employee–who is a self-proclaimed “young, educated black woman”–Khanna openly admitted that black women intimidate her. Beyond that, the former employee also alleges that the CEO responded to the idea of Meek Mill speaking on prison reform with a racist comment, claiming that she said, “Maybe the conversation isn’t about prison reform, maybe it’s about how to stay out of jail, black boy.”

The letter was obtained by the New York Post, and also claims that Khanna laid off 30 percent of the Revolt staff for restructuring–99 percent of which were African-American.

Diddy came in to defend the CEO, and said the following to TMZ:

“This story is inaccurate. We are a Black owned and operated network and we have a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind. Revolt is led by a woman of color who is expected to uphold the same standards that I hold for all of my companies. After an extensive review led by outside counsel there were no findings of deliberate misconduct. At this time, Roma Khanna will remain as CEO of REVOLT.”

He also added: “Regarding the recent restructure, Revolt’s diversity remains unchanged. We are 67% ethnically diverse, with more than 60% of the senior leadership being women. Any suggestion that any company of mine negatively targets African Americans is absurd and offensive.”