If You Care: G-Eazy And Halsey Have Officially Called Off Their Cocaína Coupledom

Halsey And G-Eazy Are “Taking Some Time Apart”

Halsey announced on her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon that her and G-Eazy have called it quits.

She posted a statement to her IG Story saying: “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The singer also proceeded to delete almost every picture of the pair together. Her former boo G-Eazy hasn’t commented on the split, and still has pictures of the two up on his Instagram account.