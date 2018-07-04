Idris Elba Just Launched A Record Label, And He’s Already Signed His First Artist

Idris Elba Just Launched His Own Record Label

Idris Elba–actor by day, DJ by night–has now launched his very own record label.

On Tuesday, the star unveiled the project: 7Wallace Music. Not only that, the brand new label has already signed its first artist, James BKS.

The Paris-based recording artist and producer has worked with big names including Diddy and Talib Kweli, and has composed music for Yves Saint Laurent, Prada and Armani ads.

Elba spoke with Billboard about his new endeavor and the artist acquisition saying, “James is a rare find…It’s a huge move for 7Wallace, a small indie label.”

Congrats to Elba on the new label, and congrats to his firs artist, James BKS.