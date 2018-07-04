HATED IT! Ella Mai Added A Barbie & Migo To “Boo’d Up” & Sparked Hilarious Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Vs. The Boo’d Up Remix
Rising Vibe&B sensation Ella Mai was running the summer up until last night when she dropped a completely unnecessary (and mostly unwanted) “Boo’d Up” remix featuring beloved/hated slander-magnet Nicki Minaj and His Royal Trapness Quavo that sent Black Twitter spiraling into the hilariously PETTY abyss.
Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over the “Boo’d Up” remix on the flip.
Feature photo by Randy Holmes via Getty Images