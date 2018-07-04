HATED IT! Ella Mai Added A Barbie & Migo To “Boo’d Up” & Sparked Hilarious Chaos

5 seconds in to the boo'd up remix pic.twitter.com/scRujMRBYT — Statik Weezy 👌🏾💎 (@WeezyStayLive15) July 4, 2018

Twitter Vs. The Boo’d Up Remix

Rising Vibe&B sensation Ella Mai was running the summer up until last night when she dropped a completely unnecessary (and mostly unwanted) “Boo’d Up” remix featuring beloved/hated slander-magnet Nicki Minaj and His Royal Trapness Quavo that sent Black Twitter spiraling into the hilariously PETTY abyss.

Y’all: We wanted Plies or Chris Brown on the Boo’d Up remix 😠

Nicki Minaj & Quavo: pic.twitter.com/AxeozbEvnW — ®G (@RGreen_94) July 4, 2018

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over the “Boo’d Up” remix on the flip.