HATED IT! Ella Mai Added A Barbie & Migo To “Boo’d Up” & Sparked Hilarious Chaos

5 seconds in to the boo'd up remix pic.twitter.com/scRujMRBYT — Statik Weezy ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ’Ž (@WeezyStayLive15) July 4, 2018

Twitter Vs. The Boo’d Up Remix

Rising Vibe&B sensation Ella Mai was running the summer up until last night when she dropped a completely unnecessary (and mostly unwanted) “Boo’d Up” remix featuring beloved/hated slander-magnet Nicki Minaj and His Royal Trapness Quavo that sent Black Twitter spiraling into the hilariously PETTY abyss.

Yโ€™all: We wanted Plies or Chris Brown on the Booโ€™d Up remix ๐Ÿ˜

Nicki Minaj & Quavo: pic.twitter.com/AxeozbEvnW — ยฎG (@RGreen_94) July 4, 2018

