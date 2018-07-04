BasketballWives: Jennifer Williams Tries To Explain That Evelyn Lozada Rumor—But Says Tami Told Her THIS

Rumor control…

Jennifer Williams Speaks On Evelyn Lozada Rumor & Tami Roman

After being named by fans as the actual villain of season 7, Jennifer Williams is copping pleas.

As previously reported, during last episode Tami and Jennifer once again rehashed that rumor that Evelyn Lozada slept with Shaunie O’Neal’s ex.

And while Evelyn denied it and Shaunie admonished both Jenn and Tami for repeating it…

Jennifer’s explaining her side of the story.

According to Jenn, she and Tami had SEVERAL convos about the rumor, not just one…

And Tami needs to stop acting like that was the first convo about it… SMH!! Just wow…#BasketballWives — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) July 3, 2018

and Tami told her that Evelyn was plotting to do a “bunch of s***” to her.

The whole thing started when Tami called me up telling me a bunch of shit Evelyn supposedly was doing to me… And that’s how she reeled me in! #BasketballWives — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) July 3, 2018

Does that make it right?

Evelyn’s since weighed in on all the drama surrounding her this season, hit the flip for her thoughts.