#BasketballWives: Jennifer Williams Tries To Explain That Evelyn Lozada Rumor—But Says Tami Told Her THIS
Jennifer Williams Speaks On Evelyn Lozada Rumor & Tami Roman
After being named by fans as the actual villain of season 7, Jennifer Williams is copping pleas.
As previously reported, during last episode Tami and Jennifer once again rehashed that rumor that Evelyn Lozada slept with Shaunie O’Neal’s ex.
And while Evelyn denied it and Shaunie admonished both Jenn and Tami for repeating it…
Jennifer’s explaining her side of the story.
According to Jenn, she and Tami had SEVERAL convos about the rumor, not just one…
and Tami told her that Evelyn was plotting to do a “bunch of s***” to her.
Does that make it right?
Evelyn’s since weighed in on all the drama surrounding her this season, hit the flip for her thoughts.
Evelyn doesn’t believe Jenn’s story that “several people in Miami” told her about her and Shaunie’s ex.
Jennifer also wanted to make it clear that Malaysia Pargo’s name was not brought up in the text chains about the rumors, despite what Tami said on the show.