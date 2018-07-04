Dirty Dog Diaries: Tiny Reveals She Resorted To Hiring A Private Investigator To Sleuth Out T.I.’s Secret Sexcapades

Tiny Talks About Hiring Private Investigator To Snoop On T.I.

If you ever wondered how it is that Tiny always seems to figure out when T.I. has cheated, she recently revealed on the first episode of Bravo’s reboot of “Kandi Koated Nights” — hosted by her friend and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss — Tiny revealed she’s previously hired a private investigator to follow T.I.

According to Page Six reports, Tiny told Kandi:

“I definitely would recommend it. It is expensive, though. But it worked.”

Tiny said she hired the P.I. when she suspected T.I. of cheating with several women.

