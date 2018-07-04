Dirty Dog Diaries: Tiny Reveals She Resorted To Hiring A Private Investigator To Sleuth Out T.I.’s Secret Sexcapades
If you ever wondered how it is that Tiny always seems to figure out when T.I. has cheated, she recently revealed on the first episode of Bravo’s reboot of “Kandi Koated Nights” — hosted by her friend and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss — Tiny revealed she’s previously hired a private investigator to follow T.I.
According to Page Six reports, Tiny told Kandi:
“I definitely would recommend it. It is expensive, though. But it worked.”
Tiny said she hired the P.I. when she suspected T.I. of cheating with several women.
Tiny also addressed the rumors about herself and boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.
“I didn’t have any sex. He flirted with me. I think that was fine. Everybody needs a little attention, especially if she ain’t getting it. If you ain’t giving it, she’s gonna go get it somewhere else.”
Page Six adds that Harris has reportedly been under pressure from friends to leave T.I. and that she will not be spending the Fourth of July with him.
