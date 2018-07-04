Growing Up Hip Hop Exclusive: Can Recovering Addict Boogie Handle The Party Scene Again?!

“Growing Up Hip Hop” Airs Thursday Nights On WeTV

Fears grow for Boogie Dash as he hosts his first drunken party after just getting out of rehab for drug and alcohol misuse on the latest episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

The son of former Roc-A-Fella Records CEO Damon Dash insists he’s had nothing to drink, but his insistence on being around alcohol prompts one cast member to question his commitment to sobriety.

