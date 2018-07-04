Black Valedictorian BANNED From Giving Speech At Graduation By “Problematic” Principal Gets Support From Rochester Mayor

Valedictorian Denied Chance To Give Graduation Speech By Biased Principal

Jaisaan Lovett graduated from Rochester, NY’s University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men (an all-male charter school serving grades 7-12)as the valedictorian last month, with a full scholarship to Clark Atlanta University. He is the school’s first black valedictorian BUT his principal Joseph Munno refused to let him deliver a graduation speech.

Fortunately Rochester’s Mayor Lovely Warren made sure that Lovett had a platform to deliver his speech — the City’s official YouTube channel. Check it out below:

According to the Democrat Chronicle the school board was aware of the situation:

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the school said its board of trustees is aware of the matter. “The Board will be reviewing the circumstances regarding what happened and looking into the related guidelines and school policies,” the statement read. “For confidentiality reasons, the school isn’t able to speak about the specifics of this situation. “UPrep wishes Jaision (sic) Lovett, the first black Valedictorian in the school’s four year graduation history, much success as he continues his education at Clark Atlanta University.”

Lovett says he’d had numerous issues with Munno during his 6 years at U-Prep, including last year, when he led a five-day student strike after he said the school wouldn’t order needed safety equipment for a lab.

“There’s a lot of wrong things that go on at that school, and when I notice it I speak out against it,” he said. “(Munno) is a guy that doesn’t like to be told ‘no.'” Lovett said he was never asked to deliver a valedictorian speech even though past students had done so. When he requested permission to speak anyway, he said Munno denied him. “He didn’t want to see the speech or what it said, nothing,” Lovett said. “He just said no.”

Crazy right? Sounds like Jaisaan is learning about haters at an early age. Glad to see he also knows how to lean on powerful allies for support.