We Stan A Queen: Black Woman Spent Her 4th Of July Protesting On The Statue Of Liberty And Twitter Found A New Hero
- By Bossip Staff
July 4th Introduces A Super Hero
The 4th of July is a day where America celebrates its heroes. So it’s only fitting that we are introduced to a new hero for US to celebrate. Therese Patricia Okoumou, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo took it upon herself to cling to the foot of Lady Liberty and refused to leave until children separated at the border are returned to their parents.
We. Stan. A. Queen.
The whole episode gave us hilarity, inspiration and angry white people. The perfect concoction for greatness.
Take a look…