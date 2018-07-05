We Stan A Queen: Black Woman Spent Her 4th Of July Protesting On The Statue Of Liberty And Twitter Found A New Hero

July 4th Introduces A Super Hero

The 4th of July is a day where America celebrates its heroes. So it’s only fitting that we are introduced to a new hero for US to celebrate. Therese Patricia Okoumou, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo took it upon herself to cling to the foot of Lady Liberty and refused to leave until children separated at the border are returned to their parents.

We. Stan. A. Queen.

My girl is perched on the STATUE. OF. LIBERTY. Pink sneakers, legs crossed giving the side eye, protesting this country’s awfulness on July 4th. Black women are amazing. https://t.co/MZ1esoSvQg — The NYC Film Chick (@TheNYCFilmChick) July 4, 2018

The whole episode gave us hilarity, inspiration and angry white people. The perfect concoction for greatness.

Take a look…