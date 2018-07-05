Oh…Word? Lee Daniels Says Cardi B Landed Love & Hip-Hop Gig Because Of His Instagram Clip [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

Lee Daniels Says Cardi B’s Reality TV Success Is Due To His Instagram

Lee Daniels found himself in a bit of hot water last week after Dame Dash blew up his spot. After vowing to pay Dame back in a Raq Rants interview on TMZ, Lee also took a lil’ credit for the success of his favorite hip-hop artist, Cardi B…

Almost positive that Cardi is gonna have something to say about this.

