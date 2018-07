Congratulations!

Chance The Rapper Gets Engaged

Chance The Rapper is about to become Chance The Husband. The 25-year-old Chicago emcee did more than just cookout on the 4th of July holiday, he proposed to his longtime love Kirsten Corley.

The sweet proposal was captured on Instagram.

Chance and Kirsten have been dating since 2013 and have a daughter, 2-year-old Kensli Bennett.

Congrats to the happy couple!