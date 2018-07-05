Welp: Tiny And Heiress Harris Rock Matching 4th Of July ‘Kinis At The Pool — Without T.I.

Tiny Harris Matches Swimsuits With Heiress And Hangs With Kids Poolside On July 4th

Tiny had a blast with her kiddos over the mid-week holiday, minus their papi. The Harris bunch kicked it at their home pool with each other, while Tiny and Heiress rocked matching get ups. This is too cute!!

Tiny and Heiress are real mother and daughter goals in this clip shared to Xscape’s official page.

Previously we reported that TI felt his kids “weren’t rocking with him” after he was spotted feeling up on an actress. Since then Tiny holds the kiddies down, while their father is aloof. Tiny said friends were pressuring her to leave Tip FOR REAL this time and she confirmed they wouldn’t be spending the holiday together. Do you think he will regret what he did???