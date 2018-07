Steph And Ayesha Curry Welcome A Son

It’s a boy for the Currys! Steph and Ayesha Curry have welcomed their third child, a baby boy. The Christianly couple shared the news July 4 that their son, Canon W. Jack Curry was born July 2.

Ayesha shared the news with a photo of little Canon being held by his big sisters Ryan Carson, 3 and Riley Curry, 6.

Congrats to the Currys!