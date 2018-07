Joie Chavez Addresses Those “Disgusting DM’s” And Says Some Lame Has Been Trying To Ruin Her Future With Future

Joie Chavis Breaks Her Silence To Speak On Rumors Sparked By DM’s

It’s been a rough week for Joie Chavis, who after rejoicing over her announcement that she’s pregnant, found herself in the awkward position of looking like a crazy lady after a series of alleged DM’s were released online.

The DM’s detailed how Joie had been “holding Future down like a wife” and said they were planning a child together but what caused public outrage was the DM’s declared Future’s four other children “disgusting mistakes”.

In very uncharacteristic fashion for her — Joie took to IG on the 4th of July to declare the DM’s FAKE!

“I WAS GONNA JUST LET THIS PASS BUT, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!” Joie’s message read. “IT’S SO SAD THAT SOMEONE SO SICK AND PATHETIC MADE THOSE FAKE DM’S AND SENT THEM IN TO TRY AND DESTROY AND DEMEAN MY CHARACTER. WHEN I INITIALLY RESPONDED TO THAT FAKE A** POST THEY DELETED MY COMMENTS IMMEDIATELY. THAT POST IS NASTY AND ANYONE WHO KNOWS ME VERY WELL KNOWS I OULD NEVER DO NO GOOFY *HIT LIKE THAT. I DON’T EVEN SPEAK THAT WAY NOR AM I THAT TYPE OF GIRL! HAVE YOUR OPINION ABOUT ME ALL YOU WANT AND PREJUDICE FROM WHAT YOU “HEAR”. THAT’S FINE IDC, BUT I WILL NOT ALLOW MY NAME TO BE SLANDERED AND LIED ON OVER SOME BS. I AM DISGUSTED THAT WHOEVER DID THAT BROUGHT UP CHILDREN. IT MAKES ME SO ANGRY THAT SOMEONE IS THIS OBSESSED WITH ME THAT NOW THEY’RE GOING TO THE EXTREME. IN MY COMMENTS FROM DIFFERENT PACES EVERYDAY. MAKING UP *HIT TO CONSTANTLY MAKE ME LOOK BAD. IT’S PATHETIC. IT’S ONE PERSON FROM MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS PLAYING 6 DIFFERENT PERSONALITIES WITH ME AND EVERYONE AROUND ME. I’VE DEALT WITH THIS FOR A YEAR BUT NEVER IN MY LIFE THOUGHT WHOEVER THIS IS WOULD TAKE IT THIS FAR. IT’S SO DISHEARTENING, AND EVEN MORE FRUSTRATING THAT I CONSTANTLY HAVE TO DEFEND MYSELF WHEN I HONESTLY DON’T WANNA SAY ANYTHING AND LET Y’ALL BELIEVE WHAT YOU WANT LIKE I USUALLY DO. THIS ONE, I HAD TO. THE COMMENTS ABOUT KIDS IS OUT OF LINE, AND DISRESPECTFUL. I WOULD NEVER EVEN THINK TO SAY SOMETHING SO ATROCIOUS. PERIOD! I STAY IN MY LANE AND MIND MY BUSINESS, AND I WISH PEOPLE STARTED DOING THE SAME. I DON’T EVEN SPEAK TO BLOGS NOR DO I RESPOND WHEN THEY REQUEST TO DM OR ASK ME QUESTIONS SO I’M BAFFLED. “I’M HIS QUEEN”?? THE FUUUUUU**… WHO DOES THAT????? FOH

Joie later deleted her message but it’s clear she wanted it known that she wasn’t responsible for the DM’s.

Do you think people will be more sympathetic now? Who do you think has been terrorizing her?