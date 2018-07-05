We Must Protect This House! Lions Eat 3 Rhino Poachers Who Broke Into South African Reserve

Image via Getty

Poachers Eaten By Lions While Hunting For Rhinos

Pardon us for a second…*LMFAO!*

Listen, this is what you get for f**kin’ with mother nature. According to DailyMail, at least three hunters are believed to have been eaten by a pride of lions at Sibuya Game Reserve in South Africa.

The poachers were looking to illegally hunt rhinos and trespassed onto the land when the lions pulled up on them with quite and appetite.

The Sibuya staff said they found a head, a number of bloody body parts, limbs and three pairs of empty shoes. Additionally, they found high-powered rifles fitted with silencers, wire cutters and an axe that was to be used to cut of rhino horns.

‘They came heavily armed with hunting rifles and axes which we have recovered and enough food to last them for several days so we suspect they were after all of our rhinos here. ‘But the lions are our watchers and guardians and they picked the wrong pride and became a meal. ‘Whilst we are saddened at any loss of life the poachers came here to kill our animals and this sends out a very clear message to any other poachers that you will not always be the winner’.

