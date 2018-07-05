‘Get The Hell Out!’ Antichrist Adjacent Priest Calls Cops On Black Funeral Goers

The Archdiocese of Washington issues apology after pastor Michael Briese kicked a mourning black family out of church and called the cops on them because an attendee accidentally knocked over a chalise during funeral. #MourningWhileBlack #orangeChristian > https://t.co/yVgGZBmnXK pic.twitter.com/m3Fakeo7yc — Jeffrey Guterman, Ph.D. (@JeffreyGuterman) July 2, 2018

SMFH…

Catholic Priest Apologizes For Calling Cops On Black Mourners

Another day, another rancid racist calling the police on black people.

A despicable, deplorable, Antichrist adjacent Priest is making national headlines for his hellish behavior. Pastor Michael Briese of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Charlotte Hall Maryland kicked out a family of black funeral goers after an attendee accidentally knocked over a church chalice, reports Fox 5 D.C.

A video shows Briese telling the family of 54-year-old Agnes Hicks to “get the hell outta here” before calling cops.

According to Hicks’ daughter Agnes, the disrespect didn’t stop there, and the clergy curmudgeon called the deceased a “thing.”

“That’s when all hell broke loose. He literally got on the mic and said, ‘there will be no funeral, there will be no mass, no repass, everyone get the hell out of my church,’” Shanice Chisely, the daughter of Agnes Hick recalled. “He disrespected our family, he disrespected my mother. He called my mother ‘a thing.’ He said, ‘get this thing out of my church! Everyone get the hell out of my church!’ It was very sad. I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

When police arrived, they determined that the funeral goers did no wrongdoing and they escorted them to another funeral home.

The Hicks family has received an apology from The Archdiocese of Washington that reads;

“What occurred at St. Mary’s Parish this morning does not reflect the Catholic Church’s fundamental calling to respect and uplift the God-given dignity of every person nor does that incident represent the pastoral approach the priests of the Archdiocese of Washington commit to undertake every day in their ministry.”

It’s clearly time for this putrid priest to step down.