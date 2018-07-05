RapRadar Podcast: Will Smith Talks “No Dealbreaker” Devotion To Jada And Hilarious Jay-Z Call After Slapping Kissy Journalist

Image via Chris McGrath/Harry How/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty

Will Smith’s Revealing Interview On RapRadar Podcast

Will Smith, The Fresh Prince (of Bel-Air), appeared on TIDAL’s RapRadar Podcast to talk about music, life, personal growth and a whole lot more.

One subject that will likely grab a lot of ears is his marriage. For years there were rumors that things between he and Jada Pinkett-Smith were not so good. Will doesn’t shy away from the fact that those “rumors” were indeed facts. But the couple found a way to work through their issues and have reached a new understanding about what marriage really means. Check it out:

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life,”

He goes on to say:

“There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship,” he continued. “She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

Sounds like all’s well that ends well.

On another note, remember when Will had to lay hands on that reporter who tried to kiss him on the red carpet of the Men In Black 3 premier in Russia? Well, upon seeing the video of the incident Jay-Z made frantic call to Will to address the matter.

Flip the page to hear the HILARIOUS story!