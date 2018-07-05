Love At First Flight? Woman Live Tweets Potential Match Made After Asking To Switch Seats With A Stranger
Content Creator Draws 250K Views With Live Tweet Session Of Love Match Made On Plane
This might be one of the most heartwarming things we’ve seen in a long while.
A Texas woman named Rosey and her boyfriend asked a stranger to switch seats so they could sit together and after she agreed they wished her the seatmate of her dreams. Turns out the man sitting next to her ended up being a total dreamboat, and Rosey’s live play-by-play captivated a crowd of THOUSANDS tuned in on social media.
Here’s the tweet that started it all.
And a few fellow romantics who backed her idea that love connections REALLY can happen:
The viral story even ended up on the news making instant celebs out of its stars — Rosey and Euan Holden — aka the hot guy who sat next to Rosey’s good Samaritan.
Hit the flip for the full play by play.
Continue Slideshow
Rosey bought more wifi to keep the public entertained
And boy were they
The DETAILS though!
Meanwhile, the audience continued to grow for this unsuspecting “couple” in the making