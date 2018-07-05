Love At First Flight? Woman Live Tweets Potential Match Made After Asking To Switch Seats With A Stranger

Content Creator Draws 250K Views With Live Tweet Session Of Love Match Made On Plane

This might be one of the most heartwarming things we’ve seen in a long while.

A Texas woman named Rosey and her boyfriend asked a stranger to switch seats so they could sit together and after she agreed they wished her the seatmate of her dreams. Turns out the man sitting next to her ended up being a total dreamboat, and Rosey’s live play-by-play captivated a crowd of THOUSANDS tuned in on social media.

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018

Here’s the tweet that started it all.

And a few fellow romantics who backed her idea that love connections REALLY can happen:

I just wanna add hope to y'all's story. A guy and I sat together on a plane because the woman sitting next to me approached him and said she wanted to sit next to her boyfriend as he was nervous about flying. The guy and I started talking and didn't stop even when the flight was- — Fluff Dragon Art (@FluffDragonArt) July 5, 2018

Landed. We ended up trading numbers and, I kid you not, by the end of the year we got married.

It's now 7 1/2 glorious years and two kids later and we're still madly in love. These things happen and it's all thanks to awesome, supportive couples like you. 💖💖💖 — Fluff Dragon Art (@FluffDragonArt) July 5, 2018

I met my beautiful future wife Becs on a plane LHR-DEN 10 years ago. #PlaneBae pic.twitter.com/rgVPOO54mq — Warwick Goodall (@WheresWarwick) July 4, 2018

The viral story even ended up on the news making instant celebs out of its stars — Rosey and Euan Holden — aka the hot guy who sat next to Rosey’s good Samaritan.

More than 250K people tuned into @roseybeeme's live-tweeting airplane rom-com, and this morning that story was on the @TODAYshow! It was great speaking to you, Rosey and @EuanHolden ✈️💓 https://t.co/tEn45Fa1Vt — Jareen Imam 🔥 (@JareenAI) July 5, 2018

One of the best experiences of this strange time has been learning that @EuanHolden is a true gentleman. He has been checking in on myself and Houston as well as unnamed #prettyplanegirl . This story took off at a level no one was prepared for and he’s taking care of all of us. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 5, 2018

Hey for those of you not on instagram. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lIFFAQhfde — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 5, 2018

