She’s Having A Melanin Crisis! Hazel E Openly Brags About Bleaching Her Skin

Hazel E Admits To Skin Bleaching

Hazel E seems to still be struggling with loving melaninated skin.

Despite losing her job on Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird, the booked & busy influencer is out here promoting a skin bleaching product. The pill called Organic Skin Lightener claims to present a patented formula that safely lightens, and Hazel is using it. Previously, Hazel apologized for making nasty remarks about dark skinned women, saying they’re jealous of her light skin. Do you think this is why she’s trying to be even lighter?

I’ve been getting so many dms about my skin I’ve put you guys on before and I’m going to put you guys on again! Out here in Dubai and made sure that I brought my @organicskinlightener at this point you don’t even have to believe me look at the reviews and testimonials on their page.The product works and it is 100% Natural! Their liquid capsules have made my skin look so amazing no bs!

Look at this isht…

Look at how this product claims to make one of their clients lighter….

In the past, many celebrities have admitted to bleaching or have been accused. Are you shocked at all?