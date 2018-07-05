Call Mona: Guess Which Brawling #LHHH Stars Finally Made Amends

Guess Which “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Stars Made Up

Two “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” stars have finally made amends after a bloody altercation at last year’s reunion.

Zell Swagg who was seen attacking Misster Ray before being fired posted a 4th of July photo showing the growth between him and his former enemy.

Growth A post shared by Lazell (@zellswag) on Jul 4, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

Ray followed up by sharing a photo of his own and noted that he and Zell “made “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” season 4.

“Cuz no shade, it wouldn’t have been a season 4 without us 🐸🙃 ,” said Ray.

Last year Misster Ray said he was pressing charges against Zell.

Sure the fuck did! https://t.co/SP2eOUE7Wp — Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) September 20, 2017

Growth indeed.