Call Mona: Guess Which Brawling #LHHH Stars Finally Made Amends
- By Bossip Staff
Guess Which “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Stars Made Up
Two “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” stars have finally made amends after a bloody altercation at last year’s reunion.
Zell Swagg who was seen attacking Misster Ray before being fired posted a 4th of July photo showing the growth between him and his former enemy.
Ray followed up by sharing a photo of his own and noted that he and Zell “made “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” season 4.
“Cuz no shade, it wouldn’t have been a season 4 without us 🐸🙃 ,” said Ray.
Last year Misster Ray said he was pressing charges against Zell.
Growth indeed.