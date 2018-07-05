Jaded: Here Are The Clues Drake’s New Album Is About Losing THIS Banging R&B Diva (And It’s NOT Rihanna)

Drake’s Secret R&B Lover

Drake is all about his love affairs and the women who break his heart. Side B of his latest Scorpion album was all about love and love lost, but people didn’t quite know who he was talking about. Now Twitter seems to have cracked the code and knows the beauty that has him all in his feelings. Who could she be?

Well, we know who she isn’t:

It’s NOT Rihanna. So who could it be? The results are pretty durn shocking…is Twitter right? Or are his fans getting this all wrong?

Drake tried to wife my wife Jorja??? pic.twitter.com/qZJxps3Rh6 — milk and henny (@ablsaint) July 4, 2018

Yup. Jorja Smith is the lady that, at the tender age of younger than 21, Drake maybe was in his feelings. Peep the clues and see how everyone came to this conclusion.