Smith & Wesson Take The Wheel: Mother Shoots Carjacker In The Face, Dives In Car To Save Children

Mother Shoots Carjacker In The Face With Children In Car

This lady was NOT f***in’ around.

Michelle Booker-Hicks of Dallas, Texas had the presence of mind to pull a real Hollywood live-action stunt to save her children and her car.

According to Fox4News, Booker-Hicks was paying for gas at a local service station when a man jumped in her car. Her 2 and 4-year-old sons were in the back seat.

“I proceeded to jump in my backseat and told the gentleman to stop, to get out the car. He would not get out of the car. He turned around and looked at me. I reached over the armrest to get my glove compartment and that’s when I fired at him once I got the gun from my glove compartment,” she said.

After swerving off the road, the carjacker, 36-year-old Ricky Wright, was arrested and taken to the hospital to treat a gunshot to the face.

What’s crazier about the whole thing is that Michelle says she JUST started carrying the 9mm the day before this incident. She also says she had a hard time not emptying the clip on the thief.

“I’m not a killer but I do believe in defending what’s mine,” she said. “I hope that woke him up.”

We Stan for a queen mother who tells the press “I ain’t a killer, but don’t push me”.

