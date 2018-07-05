1st Photos: Tia Mowry Shares Pics Of Baby Cairo And She Doesn’t Even Look REAL
- By Bossip Staff
Cairo Hardrict’s First And Second Month Photos
Tia Mowry shared some close up photos of her newborn baby girl Cairo Hardrict and wow, she is adorable! Previously, Tia showed off a clip of the two month old on her Facebook series, explaining the meaning of her name.
But, look at how beautiful and precious Cairo is, from just a few days ago.
Do you think she looks like Tia or Cory??? We think Cory, but Tia says she looks just like she did when she was a baby. Hit the flip for even more preciousness. A Throwback of Cairo at 1 month old.