How Would He Know? Fabolous Shares His Remix To Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up”

Fabolous Tackles Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

Welp, this is kinda…awkward.

Fabolous is rapping on his own remix to Boo’d Up, the summer anthem from Ella Mai that describes having butterflies for your bae. Fab raps about having eyes for one boo…his Bugatti. He does kinda sneak diss, addressing his rekindled relationship with Emily B with these lyrics in the very beginning:

“Why they look mad though? They get mad when you get your boo back.”

Here’s the full version. Are you feelng it???