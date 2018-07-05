Kardashian Kursed: Is Steve Harvey’s Matrimony-dom Struggling Because Of Kris Jenner???

Steve Harvey’s Relationship With Kris Jenner Rumored To Be Causing Marital Problems

Over the years there have been more than a few stories documenting how much Steve Harvey allegedly caters to his beloved wife Marjorie. Well now there is a rumor that Steve’s friendship with Kris Jenner is threatening to break up his happy home.

According to RadarOnline reports, insiders say Steve’s cozying up to the Kardashian momager during closed-door business meetings, endless phone chats and nonstop text messages have sent Marjorie over the edge.

“There was a huge blowout fight and Marjorie walked out threatening divorce,” a source told Radar. “There’s no way she was going to put up with Steve hanging around a man-eater like Kris — especially since he’s proven time and again he can’t be trusted.”

Even the insiders say Marjorie has nothing to fear when it comes to Kris.

Despite their apparent closeness, a TV insider insisted Kris has “no interest in Steve romantically.” Instead, crafty Kris is stringing Steve along, hoping to manipulate him into sharing his TV smarts so she can use his advice to boost her own sagging empire. “Kris is pursuing Steve — but it’s all about business,” the source snitched. “She admires his TV success and wants to learn all his secrets.” Although Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been a monster hit, the show was created by Ryan Seacrest, and Kris desperately needs guidance to grow her own showbiz brand, according to sources. “Kris has tried to produce a long list of shows, but they’ve all been disasters,” the source said. “Meanwhile, Steve has the golden touch when it comes to TV. That’s why Kris is looking to him for professional help.”

Radar says Marjorie’s been getting back at Steve by posting videos of her workouts with her much younger personal trainer on IG — and that Steve got back in her good graces by deciding to take Marjorie on yet another pricy vacay to Europe.

Meanwhile the “insiders” are still chatting up a storm about Steve’s fidelity issues over the years.

“Steve has a wandering eye and he loves women!” said a former employee on his talk show, who spoke with Radar on the condition of anonymity. “He’s cheated during his previous marriages, and Marjorie knows he could do it again. She knows her man’s weakness — knows everything about him! That’s why she watches him so closely.” Steve left his first wife, Marcia, in 1990 while she was pregnant to move in with Mary Shackelford, who became his second wife in 1996. Before even filing for divorce, Steve ditched Mary in 2005 for Marjorie — and his bitter ex has never forgiven him. Mary’s sister, Ruth Littrell, fumed: “Once a cheater, always a cheater. Steve’s up to his old tricks — it’s nothing new. Marjorie will end up divorcing him and taking him for everything he’s got!”

Do you think Kris Jenner would cross the line with Steve? If you were Marjorie would you be worried about Steve backsliding into his old ways?

For the record, the Harvey’s seemed very happy together on the 4th so we don’t know how valid any of this reporting is — if at all. Hit the flip for the photos.