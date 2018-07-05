Don’t Tell Tyrese: Idris Elba Joins The Rock’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff

- By Bossip Staff
IPA/WENN.com

Ladies, dry your drawls, Tyrese dry your eyes.

Two fine azz actors are starring in a “Fast & Furious” spinoff. The Hobbs movie starring The Rock that Tyrese ranted about last year, is happening and it has its new villain; Idris Elba.

The Rock confirmed the news today via Twitter and welcomed Idris to the franchise.

Variety adds that the movie titled “Hobbs & Shaw” will also star Jason Statham as Shaw and feature the characters who are often at odds take on Elba together. The movie’s set to hit theaters July 26, 2019.

Will YOU be watching???

