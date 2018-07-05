Don’t Tell Tyrese: Idris Elba Joins The Rock’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff

Idris Elba Joins “Fast & Furious” Spinoff

Ladies, dry your drawls, Tyrese dry your eyes.

Two fine azz actors are starring in a “Fast & Furious” spinoff. The Hobbs movie starring The Rock that Tyrese ranted about last year, is happening and it has its new villain; Idris Elba.

The Rock confirmed the news today via Twitter and welcomed Idris to the franchise.

He’s a baaaaaad man.

Welcoming my dude @idriselba with tattooed and open arms to our #HobbsAndShaw Fast & Furious spin-off movie.

Every hero is only as good as their villain. Cue the music… let’s dance. https://t.co/GD7dVrtNRl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 5, 2018

Variety adds that the movie titled “Hobbs & Shaw” will also star Jason Statham as Shaw and feature the characters who are often at odds take on Elba together. The movie’s set to hit theaters July 26, 2019.

