Giants Baller Janoris Jenkins’ Friend Killed At His Home, Jenkins Brother Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter

A body was found on June 26th in the basement of New York Giants baller Janoris Jenkins’ New Jersey home while he was away on a promo tour.

According to TMZ, the police have identified the dead man and have made an arrest in what appears to be a murder. His name is Roosevelt Rene he went by the name “Trypps Beats”, he was Jenkins’ production partner in a music venture. Janoris’ brother, William Jenkins, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter.

“With regret and sadness I wish to inform the fans, and the public a good friend of mine Roosevelt Rene a.k.a. Trypps Beats was found dead at my place of residence.” “Trypps was a good friend and we were collaborating on music production together. It truly hurts my heart to know he has passed away.”

Did Trypps and William get into some kind of fight? What the hell was going on in that house? Sounds like this investigation is likely to reveal something heartbreaking for Janoris. He might lose a brother AND a friend.