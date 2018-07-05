“Bridezillas” Exclusive: Watch This Bride Lose Her Mind Over Wedding Rehearsal Drama [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
It’s almost time for a new episode of “Bridezillas” and we’ve got a sneak peek for you!

Here’s more on Friday’s ep…

Never Tell A Bride To Calm Down!

WannaBeyZilla’s dream wedding turns into a nightmare when the venue threatens to shut her down & her property is mysteriously vandalized. SlyZilla’s sister-in-law may ruin her surprise wedding, but she loses it when her mom may miss her nuptials.

A new episode of “Bridezillas” airs Friday, July 6 at 10pm ET/PT on WE tv.

