Saltine Fury: Face Towel-Less MAGAs Are In A Mayo Jar Of Emotion Over How Black ‘The First Purge’ Is

People Are Mad At The Purge

The Purge series has gone from a mindless horror franchise to a potent allegory for the state of American politics. The latest, a prequel called “The First Purge,” is about the beginning and the country wanting to start its purge tradition by targeting poor black and brown people. Without offering any spoilers, we can say that the results surely peeved off some MAGAs out there to the point they’re doing this:

Let’s check on the Rotten Tomatoes audience reviews for The First Purge and oh no… pic.twitter.com/MVPpmLlwo5 — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) July 4, 2018

leaving bad reviews because of how black the movie is. That’s not it, they’re taken to Twitter to cry their mayo tears and we are here for it. Take a look at the SADZ and how hilarious their cries are.