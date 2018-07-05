At The Tender Age Of 50: NeNe Leakes Responds To Messy Miserables Shading Her ‘Kini Baaawdy

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hi haters…

NeNe Leakes Responds To Bikini Body Shamers

50-year-old NeNe Leakes is showing off her slimmy trimmy figure—and clapping back at shade. The RHOA star apparently spent her 4th of July poolside in her palatial estate while rocking a boob-baring monokini.

And while some people loved seeing the seasoned reality TV vet’s bangin baaawdy…

Red, White and who? 😂

A post shared by NeNe SHADE Leakes (@neneleakes) on

others wondered why someone her age wouldn’t cover up to which NeNe said; “Don’t be mad!”

Byeeeee messy miserable!

NeNe also recently revealed that she’s switched to a pescatarian diet to support her husband Gregg during his cancer battle.

What do YOU think about slimmy trimmy NeNe Leakes???

Categories: Bangers, Bikini Body, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus