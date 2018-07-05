Chance The Rapper Tells Insatiable “Fan” Criticizing His Sentimental Marriage Proposal “Get Off My D-ck”
You can’t make EVERYONE happy…
Newly Engaged Chance The Rapper Tells Critical Fan To “Get Off My D*ck”
Chance The Rapper just jumped into a fan’s DMs, Nick Minaj style, after the tweeter came for his “hot smelly trash” wedding proposal to his baby mama.
This wasn’t someone criticizing his music or political hot takes, this fan was criticizing Chance’s proposal and he was LIVID. The fan tweeted the engagement came off a little lax, stating it lacked effort…
Chance replied to the tweet, a few hours after it went up with this:
To be even more transparent, Chance told dude via DM that his opinion was trash.
“You have expectations for my personal life, but you don’t have access to my life in that way that would ever allow you to understand an of the emotions evoked by me and my finacee getting engaged in the place we did.”
Honestly, how does dude know that there isn’t a super sentimental reason behind their backyard BBQ engagement. Sheesh! What do YOU guys think of all of this?