“Sorry To Bother You” Premieres Nationwide July 13

Actors Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson break down how their new movie “Sorry To Bother You,” uses dark comedy to tackle serious societal issues.

Stanfield stars as “Cassius,” a down on his luck Oakland, CA man who finds a secret to success that turns him from a slacker with a dead end job to a high earner – but he learns his success comes at a price.

Thompson plays “Detroit,” his free-spirited girlfriend and his voice of reason as he ascends the ladder of success.

