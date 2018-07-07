“Sorry To Bother You” Premieres Nationwide July 13

Terry Crews revealed the dead-end job that he had to take while he worked to establish himself as an actor in Hollywood – and it’s not what you think.

Crews and Steven Yeun, the co-stars of the new movie “Sorry To Bother You,” revealed the jobs they toiled in to make ends meet before they made it big in entertainment.

Their film “Sorry To Bother You,” follows main character “Cassius” (Lakeith Stanfield) as he works a seemingly crappy job as a telemarketer. His cash-strapped uncle and landlord, played by Crews, constantly hits him up for more money, while his best friend Squeeze, played by Yuen, urges him to stand up to their tyrannical bosses.

