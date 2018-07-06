Will Smith Says He And Jada Don’t Consider Themselves “Husband And Wife” Anymore…They’re “Life Partners” Instead

Will Smith Opens Up On His Relationship Status With Jada

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been serving up #RelationshipGoals since the 90’s…and the couple isn’t shy about sharing their secret to longevity in love.

As Will shared with TIDAL’s Rap Radar Podcast, he and Jada have moved well past the labels and baggage associated with “husband and wife,” and are instead focusing on being each other’s true partners in life, with no deal breakers on the table for their arrangement.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. No deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever — nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

Whatever they’re doing as a couple certainly seems to work for them! What do you think of choosing to be a “life partner” instead of a husband or wife?

WENN/Getty