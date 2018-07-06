Petty Mode: Future Released His Album On Ciara And Russell Wilson’s Wedding Anniversary And Twitter Damn Sure Noticed

Future Masters Petty

The rumblings had been around for a few days: a new Future project is coming. Then, suddenly, nothing. There was a delay, and no one knew why. Now it seems like we know: Future’s Beast Mode 2 dropped on the 2nd anniversary of Russell Wilson and Ciara’s wedding. Yeesh. Future really knows how to stick it to his baby momma. But why? Is he still not over her? Is he just terrorizing her for fun? What the hell is going on?

my god… future dropped beast mode 2 on ciara & russell wilson’s anniversary 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qUfKpsP2Zy — desp (@bigracks) July 6, 2018

Twitter had thoughts. LOTS of them and they are hilarious. Take a look…