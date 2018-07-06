KiKi, Do You Love Me??? Drake’s Infectious Cry-Baby Jam “In My Feelings” Has Sparked Sassy Internet Hilarity
- By Bossip Staff
Drake’s “In My Feelings” Sparks Memes And A Dance Challenge
Everyone is screaming “KiKi, do you love me???” randomly all over the internet and they don’t know why. The song “In My Feelings” by Drake is organically sparking memes and even sass-i-fied dance challenges and folks can’t pinpoint why it’s so damn enjoyable!
Are YOU Riding????? Shiggy Show even started his own dance challenge. Try not to crack a smile or do a shimmy…you can’t!
And now KiKi is getting bothered in memes. LOL.
Hit the flip for more hilarity sparked by Kiki and Drake’s infectious summer jam.
