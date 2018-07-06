KiKi, Do You Love Me??? Drake’s Infectious Cry-Baby Jam “In My Feelings” Has Sparked Sassy Internet Hilarity

Drake’s “In My Feelings” Sparks Memes And A Dance Challenge

Everyone is screaming “KiKi, do you love me???” randomly all over the internet and they don’t know why. The song “In My Feelings” by Drake is organically sparking memes and even sass-i-fied dance challenges and folks can’t pinpoint why it’s so damn enjoyable!

Drake got me saying, “KEKE.. DO YOU LOVE ME?!” every five seconds 😂 — JQKER 🐶 (@DjJoker106) July 5, 2018

Are YOU Riding????? Shiggy Show even started his own dance challenge. Try not to crack a smile or do a shimmy…you can’t!

And now KiKi is getting bothered in memes. LOL.

“ So, whats your name? Wait lemme guess, is it Kiki? Do you love me? Are you riding? Lol jk.. im Tim btw “ pic.twitter.com/erhld1Y4Mj — R. Barragan (@_kid_rich) July 5, 2018

