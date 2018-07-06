Poppin’: Chris Brown Arrested For Felony Battery After A Florida Concert

Image via Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET

Chris Brown Arrested In Florida After Concert

Chris Brown went from the stage to the whoscow after his concert in West Palm Beach yesterday according to TMZ.

Breezy performed for fans at the Coral Sky Ampitheatre where police officers were waiting on the side of the stage for him in wrap it up.

Word is that Breezy had an outstanding warrant stemming from a an assault he allegedly committed last year in a local nightclub. Chris was in the DJ booth and is accused of laying hands on a photographer.

