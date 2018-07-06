What In The Aussie Hell? Iggy Azalea Drops Two New Songs “Kream” Featuring Tyga And “Tokyo Snow Trip”

Image via Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Iggy Azalea Drops Two New Songs “Tokyo Snow Trip” And “Kream”

Iggy Azalea is still trying her damnedest to be a thing, but she’s far more “fetch” than “f**k it up, sis!”. It’s just not happening.

The a$$-y Aussie has released two new songs, the first of which is “Kream” Featuring Tyga.

What do you think of this joint? Flip the page if you have the patience to listen to the second song, “Tokyo Snow Trip”.