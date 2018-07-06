The World Traveling Wilsons: Russell And Ciara Bring Love And Family To Asia On Pre-Anniversary Trip
Ciara And Russell Wilson Take Family Trip To Asia With Future And Sienna
We’ve seen a few stories circulating about Russell Wilson and Ciara taking a honeymoon this week to celebrate their anniversary and the couple both posted videos from Shanghai this week.
We love to see this family travel the world together.
Hit the flip for more
Ciara looks amazing
But we really don’t think this was a honeymoon because the kids were along for the ride!
They made dumplings as a family
This is super cute.
Guess these two aren’t on the vegan bandwagon.
Sienna seemed at home in China
Especially with big bro Future taking care of her
Cici looking thick in that satin too
The family that Tai Chis together…
Continue Slideshow
Honeymoon rules? Do you agree with this one?
Looks like Russell got some business done as well
Russell is a special kinda guy
Do you guys bring the family along for work trips? Do they double well for family vacations?