The World Traveling Wilsons: Russell And Ciara Bring Love And Family To Asia On Pre-Anniversary Trip

- By Bossip Staff
Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoy a date night at Soho House member's club in Soho.

Ciara And Russell Wilson Take Family Trip To Asia With Future And Sienna

We’ve seen a few stories circulating about Russell Wilson and Ciara taking a honeymoon this week to celebrate their anniversary and the couple both posted videos from Shanghai this week.

#China It Feels So Good To Be Back. 非常激动我又回到了中国! 🇨🇳

We love to see this family travel the world together.

China!!! We are back 🇨🇳 @Ciara 中国 我们回来了！

Ciara looks amazing

Shanghai Nights 🇨🇳 @Ciara @West2EastEmpire

But we really don’t think this was a honeymoon because the kids were along for the ride!

They made dumplings as a family

Dim Sum! 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽

This is super cute.

Pig Nose?!? No problem! 🤣@DangeRussWilson Adventures in #China 🇨🇳‬

Guess these two aren’t on the vegan bandwagon.

My southern roots are calling…🐽 #PigNose #China @Ciara

Sienna seemed at home in China

These two ❤️. #4thofJuly

Especially with big bro Future taking care of her

Cici looking thick in that satin too

We about to whoop dat🤣…. #TaiChi @DangeRussWilson

The family that Tai Chis together…

    Munnnnttteyyy 😂. @Ciara

    Family shopping time at @Nike Shanghai! @Ciara #WorldCup

    Fellas… 7 days or more… @Ciara #Honeymoon

    Honeymoon rules? Do you agree with this one?

    Thanks China! We love you! @Ciara

    We are 12! #Go Hawks @Seahawks 我们是第十二人！海鹰队，加油！

    Looks like Russell got some business done as well

    Touchdown on The Bund ✅ #China #TheBund

    🏈 in China! @NFL

    Even in China #MonarchMonday

    Russell is a special kinda guy

    Love the World. Love the Youth. #China @NFL @West2EastEmpire

    How do you measure your Joy? #MotivationMonday

    Too much fun! #China 😎😂 🏈 @NFL @West2EastEmpire

    Do you guys bring the family along for work trips? Do they double well for family vacations?

