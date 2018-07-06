Hey Maid! Nicki Minaj’s Barbz ‘Chun Li’ Lash Joseline Hernandez For Shading Their Queen

“Heyyyyyyyyy maid!”

Joseline Hernandez Shades Nicki Minaj, The Barbz Respond

The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess apparently has an issue with a certain “Chun Li” rapper. Joseline Hernandez took some time out Thursday to blast Nicki Minaj for being a “flaw b***” —for whatever reason.

“Every one in the music game told me they can’t stand you or work with you….and I always took your side but you a flaw b*** Nikki,” wrote Joseline. “You know what you did.”

I just to love the bitch…. but when you show your true colors….. every one in the music game told me they can’t stand you or work with you…. and i always took your side. But you a flaw bitch Nikki. Don’t say shit to me. You know what you did. — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) July 5, 2018

And if you had any doubt that Joseline was calling out Onika, she agreed with Azealia Banks who posted that Nicki “needs to stay in her lane.”

Unfortunately for Joseline, Nicki’s Barbz are BIG mad about her tweet and they’re dragging her alllllll the way back to Steebie’s season 1 bus.

Joseline: You know what you did. Nicki: pic.twitter.com/4IYLIiLc6r — My bad I’m 35. (@WannaMinajatwa) July 5, 2018

Poor thang! We’re curious about what went wrong here—these two used to be at least cordial.

