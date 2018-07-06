Hey Maid! Nicki Minaj’s Barbz ‘Chun Li’ Lash Joseline Hernandez For Shading Their Queen
The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess apparently has an issue with a certain “Chun Li” rapper. Joseline Hernandez took some time out Thursday to blast Nicki Minaj for being a “flaw b***” —for whatever reason.
“Every one in the music game told me they can’t stand you or work with you….and I always took your side but you a flaw b*** Nikki,” wrote Joseline. “You know what you did.”
And if you had any doubt that Joseline was calling out Onika, she agreed with Azealia Banks who posted that Nicki “needs to stay in her lane.”
Unfortunately for Joseline, Nicki’s Barbz are BIG mad about her tweet and they’re dragging her alllllll the way back to Steebie’s season 1 bus.
Poor thang! We’re curious about what went wrong here—these two used to be at least cordial.
Hollywood Unlocked shared a screenshot of Joseline threatening to “send goons” after Nicki and telling her to call her ex Safaree so she can “get back hot.”
“Don’t play me hoe I slap you when I see you in Miami. B***h like I said get Safari back so you can back hot…don’t let me send goons to the porche building where you live at. Hoe should I pull out recipes.”
Joseline has a message for the Barbz.
Some Barbz think Joseline is jealous that Stevie J has been clearly crushing on Nicki.
Joseline says someone leaked her phone number to Nicki fans.
Last year Joseline told Hollywood Life that she’d LOVE to work with the “Queen of Hip-Hop” [Nicki].”
“Joseline admitted that it would be an honor to work with the likes of Nicki Minaj, 34, and RiRi, 29. “Rihanna and I are friends. We communicate, shout out to Rih. I actually got a song that I was wow, telling the guys earlier…I want to see if Rihanna would get on it. I have a lot of work to do before Rihanna will get on one of my songs…or Nicki, the queen of Hip Hop and the queen of Pop.