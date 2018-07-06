UPDATE: Unscrupulous Soup Cookie Named “Adam” FIRED For Calling Cops On Black Resident At Neighborhood Pool

Image via Getty

Black Woman And Son Harassed By White Guy At Neighborhood Pool

UPDATE

ADAM GOT FIRED!

We are aware of a terrible incident involving the actions of one our employees outside of the workplace, and we have released this statement. pic.twitter.com/vl8Vk4ykoc — Sonoco (@Sonoco_Products) July 6, 2018

Should have just taken his L and apologized.

Get these stale saltines the F**K outta here!

Yet ANOTHER incident of a WASPy sack of s#!t has called the cops on a Black person for simply minding their own damn business.

In this case, Jasmine Edwards, a resident a the half-a-million-dollar neighborhood in Winston-Salem, North Carolina was harassed by some douchebag frat bro lookin’ boi who is identified as “Adam”.

According to DailyMail, punk azz “Adam” called the cops on Jasmine because he didn’t believe that she lived in the neighborhood, nor had the right to swim in his precious lil’ watering hole.

‘This is a classic case of racial profiling in my half a million $$ neighborhood pool,’ Edwards said in her Facebook post. ‘This happened to me and my baby today. What a shame!!’

Apparently, “Adam” rolled up on Jasmine demanding that she provide him with some form of identification. When she basically told him to go f**k himself, operation white privilege went into full effect.

