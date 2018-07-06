Do The Dash: Cast & Crew Leave Human Hangnail Stacey Dash In The Dust For Anti-Abortion Roe V. Wade Movie

Stacey Dash’s Anti-Abortion Flick Loses Cast & Funding

Stacey Dash is set to make her return to acting by staring in the upcoming film ROE V. WADE, which is being advertised as the “untold story of how people lied, how the media lied, and how the courts were manipulated to pass a law that has since killed over 60 Million Americans,” via to the film’s crowd-funding page.

ROE V. WADE was a landmark decision issued in 1973 by the United States Supreme Court legalizing safe, medical abortions during the first two trimesters of pregnancy and giving women the right to choose. Unsurprisingly, the super conservative narrative being pushed in this film is anything but positive.

Dash is cast to play Mildred Jefferson, the first Black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School and the former president of National Right to Life, which is the oldest national pro-life organization in America. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s niece Alveda narrates and is also listed as an executive producer of the film.

“Abortion is the #1 killer of African Americans in the United States,” reads a title card for the controversial movie. Stacey Dash has already faced criticism for taking the role on social media, thought it’s really no shock that the fallen Clueless actress would take this role to climb out of unemployment.

In addition to public backlash, cast and crew members are also quitting the film due to the pro-life direction the film took at the last minute. Producer Nick Loeb disclosed information on the moment a woman stormed up to him demanding to speak with the director to The Daily Mail. “When I told her I was, she told me to go f*ck myself,” said Loeb, who has been filming under the working title of 1973. “Then she threw her headset on the ground and walked off. I found out later she was our electrician.”

According to multiple reports, as soon as some cast and crew members learned of the pro-life direction, they began bailing on the production. It looks like the producers of the film flipped the script on the direction of the film, causing many involved to go the other way once they found out it’s uber conservative intentions.

Loeb is attempting to raise $1 million to complete the project, while Stacey Dash is just happy to be literally anywhere.