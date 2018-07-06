White Privilege: Drunk White Boy Attacks Hispanic Family For Playing Spanish Music On 4th Of July “Come Into Myyyyy Country…” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Bruh: White Neighbor Knocks On Hispanic Family Door And Tell Them They Couldn't Play Their Spanish Music In Their Backyard On 4th Of July! Follow Us On Instagram! Watch More Videos On thegrandreport.com #racist #4thofjuly #hispanic #latino #mexican #spanish #music #family #backyard #follow #followus #viral #video
(GETTY)
This is EXACTLY what white privilege looks like, ladies and gentlemen. A white boy decided to tell his neighbors what they can and can’t do in their backyard on the 4th of July.