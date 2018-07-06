Will You Be Watching? Michelle Williams & Fiancé Chad Johnson Reportedly Set For Reality Show

Michelle Williams & Fiancé Working On Reality Show

Michelle Williams has reportedly signed on to appear on a reality show for the OWN network with her fiancé Chad Johnson, according to reports from the Jasmine Brand,

The show is set to chronicle Williams and Johnson’s budding relationship.

The pair met in March 2017 at one of the pastor’s spiritual retreats and kept their relationship out of the public eye for the first couple months. Williams shared a post gushing about finding the love she always wanted after Destiny’s Child’s performance with Beyoncé during the first weekend of Coachella in April 2018.

A very short time after the appearance and her going public with the relationship, Michelle revealed that she and Johnson are engaged to be married–He proposed to her on March 21 with a gorgeous 5-carat engagement ring.

No further details about the show have been revealed.