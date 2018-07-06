LHHNY’s Brittney F Taylor Claims Cyndi Lauper’s Son Put His Alabaster FISTS On Her — After He Cheated With Amara La Negra

Brittney F Taylor Puts Dex Lauper On BLAST For Alleged Domestic Abuse And Cheating

Love and Hip Hop NY’s Brittney F Taylor is getting a lot off her chest after tossing her two-timing boyfriend to the side. The rapper claims that Dex, son of Cyndi Lauper has been putting his alabaster hands on her! Not only that, he’s been unfaithful with different women, including Amara La Negra, but we will get to that in a second.

Here are the messages Brittney put up about the alleged abused she endured from Dex and why she ‘s through!

“FYI I broke up with this guy because he verbally and physically abused me towards the end of our relationship. He bussed my lip and nose and suffocated me. Tried to beak up my new teeth because he’s jealous LIL F-CK. My mom had to come escort me out the house with the cops because he was holding em hostage.”

Like we said earlier, THIS isn’t all he’s done, allegedly. He was just CHEATING with Amara La Negra a few weeks ago and Bri confronted her on the phone about it. She actually confronted her for sending him a DM, begging to stay at his place in Miami.

