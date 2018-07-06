Friday Finessing: Mya Is Still Outchea Looking Bomb In This Behind The Scenes [Video]
#behindthescenes of the new #YOUGOTME music from the new #TKO album 🥊. Out now. Video link in bio & story. Enjoy! 😘💋 Shout out to 🎥🎬Director: @thejsikk & my fabulous ladies 👉🏾 Artistic director: @kumarisuraj / 💃🏾Choreographers: @kumarisuraj @otheezycreatedit @myaplanet9 / 💃🏾Female dancers: @missmyrosia & @xandi_mcdaddy / @mdcdance @mdcdancecomplex #20thanniversary #mya #planet9 #myaplanet9 #myguymars #mgm #astronaughtgang #rnb #newmusic #TKO #album #grownandsexy #dance #issavibe
(WENN)
Last month Mya released her “You Got Me” video and we were feeling it. Here is the BTS footage.
The only drama I live for… #TKO Ball styled by @atibanewsome in @moschino / #Hair by @troystylez / #nails by @chiharu1222nail / #makeup by #karamelkatrina in @hourglasscosmetics / #TKOLatexBall #Aftermath presented by @cjmilan @theepicleague Had a baawll!! 💃🏾💞 #issalook #vegan #crueltyfree #beauty & #fashion #mya #planet9 #myaplanet9 #newyorkcity #newyork #ny #cunty #summernights
#YouGotMe #DanceChallenge 💃🏾🕺🏽🚨 Attention ladies & gents 🗣: Win a chance to be a part of #Planet9 & perform with me on my #TKO #Tour 🥊 by posting a 1 min video of your own original choreography to my latest visual single #YouGotMe on @instagram !! All travel, accommodations, meals & payroll covered by #Planet9 !! Post your video, be sure to include the hashtags #Myaplanet9 #YouGotMeDanceChallenge & tag us @myaplanet9 @kumarisuraj @otheezycreatedit !! #YouGotMe #musicvideo 🎥 link in bio. *Must be 18 + years of age with a valid passport for international travel. Deadline is Friday, July 20, 2018. 💃🏽🕺 #ReadySetGo #GoodLuck #Dance #BreakALeg #Mya #TKO #Tour #2018 🥊👠💋