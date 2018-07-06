All Natural: K. Michelle Flaunts Her Silicone Free A$$ets As She Starts Physical Therapy

Bye ant booty!

K. Michelle Shows Surgery Results Again

K. Michelle is once again showing the progress from having the silicone removed from her body. The songstress who had her butt injections removed in January and has had several reconstructive surgeries since is sharing more photos of her all natural baaawdy.

In the picture, K points out her war wounds and says she’s dropped 25 pounds post-surgery.

“Waist so little my panties sagging 😂😂😂🙌🏽,” said K.

Looking good K!

K also gave fans a good look at her supremely shrunken cakes while happily dancing carefree in a hotel room.